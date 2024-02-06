Pooja Hegde raises glam quotient in a fusion fit: See pics

South Indian starlet Pooja Hegde raised the glam bar rather high with her fusion fit in monochromatic portraits on Instagram.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

One of the most stylish young actors in the Indian film industry, Pooja Hegde is once again raising heartbeats with her high-glam look, flaunted in the latest set of pictures on Instagram. “Lookin’ like a neer dosa ☺️🤍,” she wrote in the caption, probably in reference to the white, lacy look of South-Indian delicacy neer (water) dosa.

The monochromatic photos see Hegde in a floor-length, thigh-high slit fusion gown, with lacy, full sleeves, by Indian designer Ritika Mirchandani. She styled the look simply with a pair of matching ankle-strap heels and tear-drop dangler earrings, rounded off with sultry eye makeup and cascading curls.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja)

Millions of her fans liked the four-picture gallery, while a number of them also showed up in the comments section with their compliments for the actor.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pooja Hegde was last seen in Salman Khan-led ‘Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan’, released on Eil-ul-Fitr 2023. Next, she has Rosshan Andrrews action thriller ‘Deva’, with Shahid Kapoor and Kubbra Sait, in the pipeline.

Pooja Hegde got death threats?