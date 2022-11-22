Rabab Hashim shares wedding anniversary picture

A picture of actor Rabab Hashim celebrating her wedding anniversary with her husband Sohaib Shamshad is going viral.

Rabab Hashim’s picture saw the couple standing together at a restaurant in Sky View Hotel in Dubai. The Tumhare Hain star’s fellow celebrities congratulated her on the joyous occasion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rabab Hashim (@abbiehashim)

Sohaib Shamshad and Rabab Hashim got married on November 27, 2021. She made the announcement on her Instagram with pictures from her special day.

The wedding was a three-event affair, with the traditional mayun, mehndi, and nikkah ceremony, with her stealing the spotlight for a good week throughout her marriage thanks to her gorgeous wedding looks! She sure made a stunning, blushing bride.

On the acting front, she is known for her work in serials “Tumse Mil Kay” and “Tumhare Hain” along with short film “Saiyaan Motor Wale“.

Moreover, the celebrity has quite a following on the picture and video-sharing application with millions of Instagram followers. She shares the pictures from her photoshoots, behind-the-scenes of her projects and family moments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rabab Hashim (@abbiehashim)

Earlier, Rabab Hashim shared a family selfie on Instagram. They received love from netizens with thousands of likes and heartwarming comments on the picture.

