‘Adawat’ actor Rahat Ghani’s latest pictures go viral

The latest pictures of actress and model Rahat Ghani, who plays Ambar in the ARY Digital serial ‘Adawat‘, are going viral on the social media application Instagram.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Rahat Ghani shared the viral pictures of her account. It showed the actress in a jovial mood and having fun at a recreational centre. She was dressed in a multi-coloured striped shirt and pants.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RaHaT GhaNi (@rahatghani3)

The pictures, within hours of their uploading, received countless views and thousands of likes.

The actress takes to the visual-sharing platform to update fans about her life happenings via pictures and videos. Earlier, the images of her in an elegant kurta spread like wildfire.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RaHaT GhaNi (@rahatghani3)

On the acting front, Rahat Ghani plays Ambar in Adawat. Ambar is the former fiancee of Syed Jibran’s character Asjad. Asjad marries Maria [Shazeal Shoukat] after his broken engagement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RaHaT GhaNi (@rahatghani3)

However, the story revolves around Areeba [Fatima Effendi]. She who seeks to harm her family out of jealousy after being forced to marry her brother-in-law [Saad Qureshi], following the death of her elder sister.

The serial, directed by Syed Jari Khushnood Naqvi, airs daily on ARY Digital at 7PM PST (Pakistan Standard Time).