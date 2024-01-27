Adawat star Rahat Ghani’s latest post catches attention

A video of actress and model Rahat Ghani from the sets of the ARY Digital serial ‘Adawat‘ is going viral on the social media application Instagram.

Rahat Ghani, who plays Ambar in the serial, shared her viral clip on her account. It showed her getting her makeup and hair fixed before getting dressed and taking her selfie.

In the caption, she wrote that “Ambar was getting ready”.

The post has been viewed by countless Instagrammers and liked by hundreds of usres. They praised her post and new look with heartfelt comments.

It is pertinent to mention that Ambar is the former fiance of Asjad (Syed Jibran) in ‘Adawat.’ The latter marries Maria (Shazeal Shoukat) after ending terms with Ambar.

However, the main story revolves around Areeba, played by the versatile star Fatima Effendi. The character wants to take revenge for being forced to marry her brother-in-law [Saad Qureshi] after her elder sister’s demise.

The serial, directed by Syed Jari Khushnood Naqvi, airs daily on ARY Digital at 7PM PST (Pakistan Standard Time).

