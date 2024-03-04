Here’s what Rajesh Khanna said about Akshay Kumar to Twinkle Khanna

An old video of Bollywood legend Rajesh Khanna recalling his views about son-in-law Akshay Kumar to actress daughter Twinkle Khanna is making rounds on the internet.

Twinkle Khanna’s marriage to Akshay Kumar came as a surprise as no one had anticipated how quickly the couple would become life partners. They met on a film set and got married a few years later.

After tying the knot with Twinkle Khanna, the ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan‘ star became the son-in-law of two of the most prolific Bollywood stars – Rajesh Khanna & Dimple Kapadia. Akshay Kumar is on good terms with his mother-in-law.

The viral video indicates that the actor must have had a beautiful relationship with the ‘Kati Patang‘ star as well. In the clip, Rajesh Khanna shared his sentiments about Akshay Kumar in a quirky manner. He used the names of the latter’s films to describe his personality.

“Is umar mein ab main kya again,” he said in the video. “Hamara jo jamai raja hai wo bahut gaata hai. Kabhi Bhool Bhulaiyaa karta hai, kabhi Hera Pheri karta hai, Hera Pheri 2 karta hai.”

Rajesh Khanna said that he advised Twinkle Khanna to keep Akshay Kumar under his grip but don’t be overly controlling as she might end up losing him.