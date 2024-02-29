Rambo and Sahiba’s funny reel goes viral!

Lollywood’s real-life couple Jan Rambo and Sahiba Afzal’s funny reel is going viral on social media platforms.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, Lollywood star Sahiba Afzal entertained her followers on the social site with a new reel, also featuring her husband, actor-director Afzal Khan, better known by his character name Jan Rambo.

In the clip, Sahiba is seen massage her husband’s head when she asked him who used to do the task before marriage, to which he quipped that he didn’t really need it before. Sharing the reel on her feed, she captioned addressing her husband, “YOU ANNOY ME MORE THAN

ANYONE IN THE WORLD AND I WANT TO SPEND EVERY IRRITATING MOMENT WITH YOU,” and added the hashtag ‘Couple Goals’.

The now-viral video was played by thousands of users of the social platform on their accounts, while a number of their fans on Gram also showered their love on the celebrity couple with likes and comments.

Pertinent to note here that Sahiba and Afzal Khan aka Jan Rambo have been married since 1997, and the couple share two sons together, named Ahsan and Zain.

My parents were terrified to have Sahiba as daughter-in-law: Rambo