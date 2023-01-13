Randeep Hooda hospitalized after fainting, falling from horse

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda got seriously injured after he fainted and fell from his horse.

Indian news agency Koimoi reported that the actor was riding his horse when he fainted and fell from his horse. He is under treatment at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.

Earlier, Randeep Hooda got injured while filming an action scene for his film ‘Radhe’ with Salman Khan. He underwent knee surgery on his right leg. The procedure happened during the shooting of his series ‘Inspector Avinash‘.

The celebrity is keeping the fans updated about his treatment by sharing pictures.

He went easy on his diet while promoting his Netflix original ‘CAT‘. Randeep Hooda earned praise for his performance in the project.

The celebrity returned to his strict diet to play Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in ‘Savarkar‘ and lost 22 kilos. The actor injured his knee and left leg knee as there is hardly any muscle on it.

He injured his left leg and he may require surgery.

Randeep Hooda made his Bollywood debut in 2001’s ‘Monsoon Wedding’. He went on to star in ‘Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai‘, ‘Cocktail‘, ‘Ungli‘, ‘Highway‘, ‘Sultan‘, ‘Love Aaj Kal‘ and ‘Radhe‘.

