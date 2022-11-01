Restaurant employees brawl in front of customers, video goes viral

A video seeing a restaurant’s male and female employee engaged in a vicious brawl in front of customers is going viral.

Got News 4 You shared the viral video on the micro-blogging social media application Twitter.

The clip showed the male employee getting into his female counterpart’s face. Another employee tried to diffuse the situation by trying to restrain him.

But things heated up when he hit her on the head.

The female worker did not take it well and started attacking him. They hit and landed punches at each other.

He had the size and strength advantage but she took the fight, happening in front of fellow employees and customers, right back at him.

A particular customer can be seen enjoying the brawl.

Thousands of Twitter users have viewed the viral video.

A user asked if he could get a waffle. The video’s uploader replied by saying even he could not get one.

It is not the first time restaurant employees have started fighting amongst each other during work hours over petty issues or settling their differences.

