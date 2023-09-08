Rimha Ahmed’s latest post goes viral

Actress and model Rimha Ahmed has proved herself a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry and made a name for herself in the showbiz industry.

Rimha Ahmed was recently seen in the ARY Digital serial ‘Mayi Ri.’ Her character was that of Amna, who liked the male protagonist Faakhir (Samar Abbas).

However, they couldn’t be together as he tied the knot with Annie (Aina Asif). She ended things with him and left for the United States to study.

The actress has quite a following on social media. She updates her fans and admirers with glimpses of her whereabouts and professional endeavours.

The ‘Muqaddar Ka Sitara‘ went viral on social media again for her latest post. She was thinking about something in the picture.

Rimha Ahmed’s latest post has well over 20,000 likes. Instagrammers penned heartwarming comments.

As mentioned before, the actress is quite active on social media and she uses the visual sharing platform to post pictures and videos of her rocking Western attire. The clicks of her in a white kurta and pink dupatta went viral as well.

Apart from her stint in ‘Mayi Ri,’ the actress has won hearts with her performances in ‘Muqaddar Ka Sitara.’