Rimha Ahmed creates buzz with latest pictures

The latest pictures of actress Rimha Ahmed in western attire are going viral on the social media application Instagram.

She uploaded the picture of her a white top and black pants on her account. Thousands of Instagram users liked her pictures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rimha Ahmed (@rimhahmed)

They wrote heartwarming comments to praise her dashing looks and elegant pictures.

It is pertinent to mention that the celebrity continues to swoon netizens with pictures and videos of her personal life and professional endeavours.

The actor was praised for her portrayal of Natasha in ‘Muqaddar Ka Sitara‘, which was about treating marriages as the cure for irresponsible upbringings.

Her character was that of spoiled daughter of Safdar (Babar Ali) and the sister of Faizan (Syed Arez Ahmed).

The cast also features Nadia Khan, Salma Hassan, Sajeer Uddin, Laiba Khan, Rimha Ahmed, Shaista Jabeen and Tania Hussain.

