‘Amna knocking sense into Fakhir…’: Rimha Ahmed’s post goes viral

Rising showbiz starlet Rimha Ahmed re-posted a scene from a recent episode of ‘Mayi Ri’ on her Instagram feed.

Taking to her Instagram handle with thousands of followers on Wednesday, after the latest episode 57 of ‘Mayi Ri’, Rimha Ahmed, who essays Amna, the friend and class fellow of male protagonist Fakhir (Samar Abbas), posted a scene from the show on the feed.

With the clip, featuring the conversation between Amna and Fakhir over a phone call, after the latter’s wife collapsed on the road, Ahmed wrote, “Amna knocking some sense into fakhir’s brain!”

The now-viral video was watched by at least 115k users of the social site within a few hours and received likes and comments, praising Ahmed’s performance as Amna.

As for ‘Mayi Ri’, the thought-provoking story that revolves around the concept of child marriage, stars Aina Asif and Samar Abbas Jafri in lead roles, alongside an ensemble cast with the likes of Naumaan Ijaz, Maria Wasti, Maya Khan, Sajida Syed, Saad Faridi, Rimha Ahmed, Amna Malik, Paras Masroor, Usman Mazhar and Diya Mughal.

Written and conceptualized by Sana Fahad, the Meesam Naqvi directorial, airs daily at 7 p.m., only on ARY Digital.

