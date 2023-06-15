Rimha Ahmed’s latest pictures go viral

Pictures of actor Rimha Ahmed at a race track are going viral on the visual-sharing social media application Instagram.

The pictures showed Rimha Ahmed in a blue top and denim jeans with a helmet in her hands. She used race car emoji as the caption.

The two-picture gallery on the visual-sharing application has more than 8,000 likes.

Rimha Ahmed has 132,000 followers on Instagram. She treats her fans with pictures and videos of her personal and professional happenings.

On the acting front, Rimha Ahmed played Natasha in the drama ‘Muqaddar Ka Sitara‘. She is the spoiled daughter of Safdar (Babar Ali) and the sister of Faizan (Syed Arez Ahmed).

Safdar wanted to get her married to Razi (Inayat Khan), who had refused to marry female protagonist Hadia (Fatima Effendi Kanwar) due to misunderstandings between them.

He disinherited her of all his property after she married Sherry (Asad Butt) – who fooled her by posing as a rich man – against his will.

Natasha saw the light and became willing to get married to Razi again. However, it was not a fairytale ending for the couple as she dies in a car accident.