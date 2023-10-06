28.9 C
Rimha Ahmed becomes talk of town with latest post

Actress and model Rimha Ahmed, who has proved herself as one of the most promising celebrities in the country, captivated social media with her latest post on Instagram.

Rimha Ahmed, who won hearts with her impressive on-screen performance in the ARY Digital serial ‘Mayi Ri‘, penned words of wisdom as the caption of her post.

” What’s on a person’s face is not always what’s in their heart,” she wrote.

 

Her latest video broke the application and it garnered 26,000 likes and heartwarming comments.

A netizen wrote, “Pyari Rimha.” Another stated, “Pretty girl”. A third stated that the actress had healing powers whereas the fourth stated that they liked her.

Rimha Ahmed is one of the most popular celebrities from Pakistan on Instagram with over 339,000 followers. The ‘Mayi Ri‘ star updates fans about her personal and professional happenings through her breathtaking and captivating visuals.

 

On the acting front, her performances in the drama ‘Muqaddar Ka Sitara‘ also earned her praise.

 

