WATCH: Moment Rishabh Pant escaped from his burning car

Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant met with a serious car accident near his hometown of Roorkee in Uttarakhand.

An Indian news agency reported that his Mercedes crashed into a divider on the road and went up in flames. He suffered injuries to his head, back and leg.

Rishabh Pant, who admitted to having dozed off while driving, managed to get out of the burning car by smashing the windows. He was saved by the locals after which he was taken to hospital for treatment. He is out of danger.

Now, a horrific video of him escaping from the horrific accident went viral.

Moreover, a video of debris went viral on Twitter also.

Terrible road accident of Indian cricketer @RishabhPant17… Thank God Rishabh Pant narrowly escapes.. Head injury and leg fracture. pic.twitter.com/0aslG0ehtk — SURENDRA SINGH DASILA (@sdasila) December 30, 2022

It is to be noted that the 25-year-old was part of the Test squad that secured a 2-0 series win over Bangladesh this month. He played a match-winning inning of 93 in the second Test against Bangladesh in Mirpur.

He will not take part in the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka at home starting from January 3.

