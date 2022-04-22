VIRAL: Robber backs off from stealing in last minute for this reason!

The video of an alleged robber backing off from stealing a car dealership store after seeing his partner with a gun is viral.

The suspect, in the viral video taken from a surveillance camera, pulled up his shirt and walked toward the desk of the car dealership employee before he stopped in his tracks.

The man, with a smile, made his way out of the shop and ran on the streets.

Tables turned on robbery suspect at used car dealership on Mar. 21 at the 7300 block of Gulf Fwy. Suspect realizes the employee also has a gun, smiles, and then runs away empty handed from the scene. Recognize him? Call @CrimeStopHOU w/info. Full story at https://t.co/YY9F8JE9l5 pic.twitter.com/iEHhyrVYxc — Houston Police Robbery (@hpdrobbery) April 8, 2022

The robbery bid took place in the 7300 block of Gulf Freeway. The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division and Crime have launched an investigation.

The employee, talking to a foreign news agency, said they came in a black Mercedes that had temporary plates. He added he was called for a test drive.

The employee went on to say that they pointed a gun at him after coming into his office. The suspect said no and ran away from the shop after he grabbed his gun.

The age of the runaway suspect is between 28 to 40 years. He has a height of between 5′ 7″ to 5′ 9″ feet with an approximate weight of 250 kilograms.

The man, that has short black hair with a beard and moustache, has a tattoo on his belly.

