WATCH: Robber shot dead by shopkeeper in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: A shopkeeper foiled a robbery attempt by gunned down a bandit in Afshan Colony area of Rawalpindi, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to the details, the shopkeeper, named Aqib, shot and killed one bandit in Afshan Colony area of Rawalpindi, while the other one managed to escape from the scene.

A CCTV footage of the firing incident came to light in which two masked robber can be seen looting the shopkeeper on gun point, meanwhile, as soon as they culprit left, the shopkeeper ran behind him, opened fire and killing the bandit on the spot.

The police spokesperson stated that the robbers looted the shopkeeper of Rs 40,000 and a mobile phone.

However, the body of the dead robber has been shifted to the hospital.

In a similar incident, a mother-daughter duo fought off an armed man and foiled a robbery at her house in Begumpet, police said.

As per details, the woman and her daughter were alone at their house when the incident occurred.

Police have taken two persons into custody. According to information available at the time of going to print, the mother and daughter raised an alarm on noticing the assailant and attacked him.

On hearing their screams, neighbors gathered and nabbed the assailant. He tried to open fire but was overpowered, police said.

Police said that the two persons entered the house and threatened the woman and her daughter at gunpoint. Police have seized a country-made revolver and five live rounds from the assailants.