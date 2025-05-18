Purdue students redefine speed with Purdubik’s cube: VIDEO

A team of undergraduate students at Purdue University has come up with the speedy and viral Rubik’s Cube robot ever recorded, solving the Rubik puzzle in an amazing 0.103 milliseconds, breaking the previous record set by Mitsubishi engineers of 0.305 seconds.

“To put it in viewpoint, the human eye blinks between 200 to 300 milliseconds. Our robot is way faster than that,” Matthew Patrohay, one of the students involved in the project stated. “We’ve solved it, before you think it’s even moving.”

The viral Rubik’s Cube robot was first revealed at SPARK, a Purdue University competition in December 2024, where it secured first place by its fastest speed to resolve the Rubik puzzle.

Since then, the team, including Patrohay, Junpei Ota, Aden Hurd, and Alex Berta, continued upgrading the machine, finally winning an official Guinness World Record certification.

Despite their accomplishments, the researchers recognized the main difficulty to further speed enhancements as the cube’s physical limitations. “The cubes simply break down,” Patrohay stated. “The components fracture and collapse.”



Spectators at Purdue observed the fastest viral performance of Rubik’s Cube robot, pressing a glowing green button to start solving the puzzle.

In blink of an eye, or rather before than that, the puzzle was completed, leaving viewers stunned.

This achievement dwarfs the human world record held by Max Park, who solved a Rubik’s Cube in 3.13 seconds in 2023. With automation pushing boundaries, Purdue’s students have set a new benchmark in speedcubing technology.

The release of the Infinity Nikki 1.6 update has been delayed, as announced by the game’s developers, Infold Games.

The update, which was originally planned for 4 June 2025, will now arrive on 12 June 2025 at 8 pm (UTC-7). This decision comes after widespread technical issues in the ongoing Infinity Nikki 1.5 patch.

The Infinity Nikki 1.6 update was expected to bring fresh content and features, but due to the high number of bugs in the current version, the developers are using the extra time to resolve all problems.