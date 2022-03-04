Viral: ‘Russia ruk jaaye, Ukraine jhuk jaaye’, Indian priest’s order to stop war

In a recent viral video, an Indian priest can be heard saying, “Russia ruk jaaye. Ukraine jhuk jaaye…This is my order, stop war!”. Ukraine has made a mistake, he added.

As the whole world seems to come to a standstill after the emergence of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, different people have opted for different ways to halt the war and hostilities.

But, an Indian priest’s message for both the nations had taken over the internet, ‘ordering’ the European countries to ‘stop’ the war.