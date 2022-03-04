Viral: ‘Russia ruk jaaye, Ukraine jhuk jaaye’, Indian priest’s order to stop war

In a recent viral video, an Indian priest can be heard saying, “Russia ruk jaaye. Ukraine jhuk jaaye…This is my order, stop war!”. Ukraine has made a mistake, he added.
As the whole world seems to come to a standstill after the emergence of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, different people have opted for different ways to halt the war and hostilities.
But, an Indian priest’s message for both the nations had taken over the internet, ‘ordering’ the European countries to ‘stop’ the war.
The short 38-second video shows an Indian priest saying “Russia ruk jaaye. Ukraine jhuk jaaye…This is my order, stop war!”
पुतिन,जेलेन्सकी सुन लें- अयोध्या से ऑर्डर हो गया है !! pic.twitter.com/bho9EFR8Og
The Indian priest adds further in the Hindi language that “Russ mahaan hai, isiliye yudh roke. Ukraine ne galti kiya hai, isiliye Ukraine shama maange. Issi mein sabki bhalayi hai. Tabhi mahavinaash hone se ruk sakta hai (Russia is great, so it should stop war. Ukraine has made a mistake, so it should apologise. This is beneficial for everyone and only then a catastrophe can be stopped.”