Friday, March 4, 2022
type here...
HomeOffbeat
Web Desk

Viral video: TV show host falls in front of audience

test

A video of a TV show host falling flat on her face in front of a live audience is going viral across social media platforms.

The incident happened on Thursday’s episode of The View show and was captured on camera.

The viral video sees the 79-year-old comedian walking on the stage. Just when she is about to reach to her seat, she falls on to the floor in front of the live audience and national television.

Her co-hosts Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin gasped before coming to help her. The show’s View moderator Whoopi Goldberg along with a producer also came to her aid.

Joy Behar could not get back on her feet by herself. Her co-hosted helped her in doing so.

Here’s how social media reacted to it.

The comedian could not get back on her feet. Her co-workers helped her in doing so.. She did not suffer any injuries and completed the show.

The comedian thankfully remained safe and continued on with the show. She even made a joke on her predicament as well.

“Twenty-five years, that has never happened — who do I sue?!” she jokingly said as she laughed off the face-plant fiasco.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.