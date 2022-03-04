Viral video: TV show host falls in front of audience

A video of a TV show host falling flat on her face in front of a live audience is going viral across social media platforms.

The incident happened on Thursday’s episode of The View show and was captured on camera.

Joy Behar suffered a fall during the opening moments of #TheView today. “25 years, that has never happened to me. Who do I sue?!” pic.twitter.com/XcA7xzaUxZ — Dave Quinn (@NineDaves) March 3, 2022

The viral video sees the 79-year-old comedian walking on the stage. Just when she is about to reach to her seat, she falls on to the floor in front of the live audience and national television.

Her co-hosts Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin gasped before coming to help her. The show’s View moderator Whoopi Goldberg along with a producer also came to her aid.

Joy Behar could not get back on her feet by herself. Her co-hosted helped her in doing so.

Here’s how social media reacted to it.

So glad Joy was ok, or at least seemed ok. Falling in any way at her age is dangerous. She will definitely be feeling the effects on Friday. Scary situation. Love Joy & hope she is well. — Caro Barrett (@SavhCaro) March 4, 2022

I’m glad you are ok.. — Erma Wilkins (@forgiven27401) March 4, 2022

That’s awful. — Duchess of Jeff’s Blame (@AnnaDsays) March 3, 2022

The lady is 79 years old! That could have been very serious! — Labarum14 (@labarum14) March 4, 2022

The comedian could not get back on her feet. Her co-workers helped her in doing so.. She did not suffer any injuries and completed the show.

The comedian thankfully remained safe and continued on with the show. She even made a joke on her predicament as well.

“Twenty-five years, that has never happened — who do I sue?!” she jokingly said as she laughed off the face-plant fiasco.

