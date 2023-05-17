Watch: Sabeena Farooq slays saree like a queen 

No one can do Sarees better than the young diva Sabeena Farooq, and her latest viral videos are the proof.

Taking to her account on the photo and video sharing application, Monday, Sabeena Farooq posted yet another clip of herself modelling for a stunning Saree from a local brand, while the trending ‘People x Nainowale’ mashup played in the background. She added the lyrics of the track in the caption as well.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The clip captured the ‘Moray Saiyaan’ actor in a turquoise-hued ombre silk Saree which she styled with a black top and a simple pair of hoops.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabeena Farooq (@sabeena_farooq)

The video post was showered with love and likes from her thousands of followers on the gram within hours, while her admirers also dropped lovely compliments in the comments section.

Farooq is a social media darling and she often treats her followers with glimpses of her personal as well as professional endeavours which are well-received by social users.

Earlier, she turned heads flaunting a pale red embellished saree during a sunset shoot while the Bollywood track ‘Rangisari’ from ‘JugJugg Jeeyo’ (2022) played in the background.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabeena Farooq (@sabeena_farooq)

On the acting front, Sabeena Farooq made her TV debut with ARY Digital’s serial ‘Moray Saiyaan’ (2016) opposite Uzair Jaswal, Neha Rajput and Kinza Hashmi, before making it big in the industry.

Watch: Shazeal Shoukat is an absolute stunner in latest reel

She was also seen in the superhit rom-com flick ‘Janaan’ the same year and is currently one of the most promising newcomers in showbiz.