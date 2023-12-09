Sabeena Syed wins social media with latest selfie

Showbiz starlet Sabeena Syed stole the show with her latest Instagram picture going viral on social media sites.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday afternoon, Sabeena Syed treated her thousands of followers on the social site with a recent Golden Hour selfie.

The solo photo captioned simply with a single Hibiscus flower emoji, captured the ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’ actor in the simplest of avatars as she flaunted her au-natural, no-makeup look in a magenta-hued solid t-shirt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Сабина✨ (@sabeena.s.official)

Thousands of her fans showered their love on the picture post with likes and compliments for the celebrity in the comments section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sabeena Syed is currently winning hearts with her portrayal of Kashmala in ‘Mein’, headlined by A-list actor Ayeza Khan and TV sensation, Wahaj Ali.

The serial, directed by Badar Mehmood and written by Zanjabeel Asim Shah, follows two strong-headed individuals who ‘end up crossing paths due to being unlucky in love’ while facing family and societal pressures.

Apart from Syed, the additional supporting cast of the play also features Azekah Daniel, Usman Peerzada, Shehzad Nawaz, Aijaz Aslam, Agha Mustafa, Nameer Khan, Alizay Rasool, Rohi Ghazali and Shiza Khan.

‘Mein’ airs every Monday in prime time on ARY Digital.

Influencer recreates Ayeza Khan’s Mubashira to Mahnoor transformation – Watch