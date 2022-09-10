Sadaf Kanwal shares adorable video of daughter Syeda Zahra

Actor and supermodel Sadaf Kanwal shared an adorable video of her daughter Syeda Zahra Sabzwari and it is going viral.

The viral video on the social media application Instagram showed husband Shehroz Sabzwari talking to the Syeda Zahra who was lying on him.

The actor and supermodel shared the video after her daughter turned a month old.

Millions of Instagram users liked and showered their love towards the baby girl. Celebrities Ushna Shah, Aiman Khan, Minal Khan, Saboor Aly, Kinza Hashmi, Zara Noor Abbas, Mehreen Syed, Alyzeh Gabol posted heartfelt comments on the social media post.

She has a huge fan following on social media platforms. She shares pictures and videos of herself, her family and professional life.

Sadaf Kanwal and Shehroz Sabzwari tied the knot on May 31, 2020, in an intimate nikah ceremony, following the latter’s separation with ex-wife, actor Syra Yousuf.

The celebrity couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl Syeda Zehra Sabzwari in August this year.

