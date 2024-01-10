Saheefa Jabbar’s funny reel goes viral

Actor Saheefa Jabbar Khattak entertains her Instagram followers with a funny reel going viral across social media platforms.

Saheefa Jabbar Khattak took to her Instagram account on Tuesday evening with yet another humorous reel, listing the benefits of taking debts.

The ‘Log Kya Kahenge’ actor mimicked a funny script in the video, saying one of the benefits of being indebted to someone includes them constantly praying for your long life. Sharing the reel, the actor simply added a couple of emojis in the caption.

The now-viral video was played by thousands of her followers on Gram and received several likes and comments for the celebrity.

It should be noted here that Saheefa Jabbar is quite active on her social media handles with entertaining content and funny reels, however, from time to time, she also gets honest about her mental health struggles on the feed.