Watch: Saim Ayub plays masterful innings in Pakistan Cup 2023

Opening batter Saim Ayub made a strong case for his selection in the Pakistan team as he played a brilliant knock for Karachi Whites against Multan in the second semifinal of the Pakistan Cup 2023.

Saim Ayub was the standout performer with the bat, scoring a half-century in the fixture at the Rawalpindi International Stadium. The Pakistan Cricket Board shared a video of his masterful 95-run knock.

Karachi Whites qualified for the final against Multan after a 43-run win under the Duckworth Lewis Stern (DLS) Method.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s newly appointed Test captain Shan Masood made news by suffering an injury scare in the fixture.

He had a nasty collision with Sarfaraz Ahmed as they were fielding. In the ninth over of the Peshawar innings, Sohaib Maqsood lofted the ball and both Shan Masood and Sarfaraz Ahmed sprinted to claim the catch.

However, they ended up crashing into each other.

The wicketkeeper got back on his feet but the left-handed batter was in considerable discomfort. He clutched his ankle in pain.

The game was halted momentarily as he was provided medical assistance.

