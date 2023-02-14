Sajal Aly gets Emma Thompson to do Bhangra: Watch video

Our very own superstar Sajal Aly got British cinema veteran Emma Thompson to do some Bhangra at the premiere of their film ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It?’

The UK premiere of Sajal Aly’s highly-anticipated international project ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It?’ took place last night, and safe to say, the diva sparkled as one of the brightest stars on the red carpet full of prominent actors.

‘Kuch Ankahi’ star turned heads in her custom-made midnight blue ensemble by ace designer Nomi Ansari, paired with matching jewels by Sherezad Rahimtoola and glam makeup.

However, the highlight of the night was her grooving to some desi dhol beats inside the theatre joined by Thompson who made sure to match the bhangra steps with Aly.

The adorable inside clip, shared exclusively by one of the attendees on his handle, is all over the internet and netizens are crushing over the star for setting goals in the global space.

About ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It?’, the cross-cultural rom-com flick is set between Lahore and South Asia and revolves around a filmmaker who documents her childhood friend and neighbour’s arranged marriage to a bride from Pakistan.

Apart from Aly, the ensemble cast of the title includes Lily James, Emma Thompson, Shazad Latif, Rob Brydon, Shabani Azmi, Asim Chaudhry and Jeff Mirza, Oliver Chris and Naufal Azmir Khan.

The Shekhar Kapur directorial, written by Jemima Khan, is slated to hit UK theatres on February 24.

