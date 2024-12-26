Sajal Aly stuns social media with latest pictures

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, Sajal Aly treated her millions of followers with a bunch of new pictures, flaunting a casual yet cosy winter look for an at-home evening.

“Just a girl, chasing dreams,” she added in the caption of the four-picture carousel post with Little Richard’s ‘Tutti Frutti’, which sees the actor in an off-duty minimal look, paired with some winter wools, to keep her warm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sajal Ali (@sajalaly)

Thousands of her fans showered their love on the post with likes and compliments for the celeb in the comments section.