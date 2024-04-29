‘Baby is on the way’: Is Sakshi Dhoni expecting her second child?

Sakshi Dhoni, wife of Indian cricket star MS Dhoni, took social media by storm with her viral ‘baby on the way’ post during the latest IPL clash between CSK and SRH.

Star cricketer’s wife Sakshi Dhoni broke the internet on Sunday, during the latest IPL fixture of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), when she requested her husband’s side CSK to wrap up the game fast as the baby is on the way.

“Please finish the game fast today @chennaiipl baby is on the way…contractions have begun,” she wrote with a brief clip of Dhoni’s wicketkeeping.

However, it turned out that the celebrity wife is not the one becoming a mother soon, but an aunt, as she further added, “Request from – to be ‘Bua (Paternal aunt)’.”

While the post grabbed all and more attention on social media, with many believing that Thala is soon to be a second-time father, the request was well heard by Ruturaj Gaikwad-led CSK as well, as the team secured a massive win against SRH on the home ground.

It is worth noting here that former skipper of the Indian cricket team, Mahendra Singh Dhoni tied the knot with Sakshi Singh Rawat in July 2010. The couple shares a daughter named Ziva, 9.