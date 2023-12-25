WATCH: Salman Khan dances at brother Arbaaz Khan’s wedding with Sshura Khan

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was trending on social media after a video of him dancing at his brother Arbaaz Khan’s wedding with makeup artist Sshura Khan went viral.

According to India news agency NDTV, Arbaaz Khan tied the knot with Sshura Khan in an intimate affair at his sister Arpita Khan’s residence on Sunday. His family members and showbiz fraternity attended the festivities.

The wedding guest list included brothers Salman Khan and Sohail Khan, sisters Arpita and Alvira, and son Arhaan Khan participated in the celebrations.

The actor-director’s industry friends Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan, Sanjay Kapoor and many others attended the festivities as well.

A day after the wedding, a video of Salman Khan dancing to the songs from his film at the wedding celebrations went viral. The clip showed him enjoying the moment with sister Alvira, nephew Arhaan and other guests.

Salman Khan dances with Arbaaz Khan at his wedding#SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/Y20D9o5M9p — Amit Kumar (@yadav_Amit025) December 25, 2023

Salman Khan is one of the most celebrated and highest-paid Indian celebrities. He has worked in countless timeless hits. His hard work has won him awards.

The veteran actor made his Bollywood debut in ‘Biwi Ho To Aisi‘. He worked in ‘Maine Pyar Kiya,’ ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!,’ ‘Andaz Apna Apna,’ ‘Karan Arjun,’ ‘Khamoshi: The Musical,’ ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai,’ ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam,’ ‘Hum Saath-Saath Hain,’ ‘Tere Naam,’ ‘Baghban,’ ‘Garv: Pride & Honour,’ ‘Wanted,’ ‘Dabangg‘ trilogy, ‘Tiger‘ franchise, ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan,’ ‘Kick,’ ‘Pathaan‘ and ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.’

