‘Samjhota’ actor Momina Iqbal’s funny reel goes viral

The latest reel of actor Momina Iqbal about her fiery relationship is viral across social media platforms.

The ‘Samjhota’ actor, Wednesday, posted a new lip-sync reel for her followers on the photo and video sharing application. In the clip, she mimicked a trending script by RJ Simran, about the spark in a relationship, while having appropriate expressions on her face.

In reference to the script of the video, Iqbal captioned it with a fire emoji.

The now-viral clip was played by thousands of her followers on the gram and received numerous likes and comments for the celebrity within minutes.

It is pertinent to mention here that Momina Iqbal is quite a social media darling with a massive fanbase across the platforms. She regularly treats her followers with sneak peeks of her ongoing projects and also posts entertaining re-enactment videos on the feed.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor is currently being seen in ARY Digital’s daily serial ‘Samjhota’. She essays Mehreen, wife of Zohaib [Ali Ansari] in the play about ‘the difficulties that an individual has to face when their better half leaves for the eternal abode’.

The ensemble cast of the show also features Javed Sheikh, Saba Faisal, Adeel Chaudhary, Shaista Lodhi, Mirza Zain Baig, Shazeal Shaukat, Sidra Niazi, and Huma Nawab.

‘Samjhota’ – written by Rukhsana Nigar and directed by Asad Jabal – airs Monday to Thursday at 9 pm only on ARY Digital.

