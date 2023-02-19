Momina Iqbal has netizens laughing with her latest Instagram video

Actor Momina Iqbal had netizens laughing with her reenactment video on the social media application Instagram.

Momina Iqbal, who is currently seen in the ARY Digital drama ‘Samjhota‘, reenacted “Har relationship te do tareeke de log” lines in her clip.

Her video got thousands of likes from the application’s users.

The actor is a social media darling with millions of Instagram followers. She takes to the visual-sharing platform to keep fans updated about her personal and professional happenings.

Momina Iqbal has proved impressed critics and audiences with her performances in a short space of time.

On the acting front, Momina Iqbal plays Mehreen in ‘Samjhota‘, which tells the story of a businessman trying to gather himself and his family after his wife’s passing.

The drama depicts the difficulties one has to face when his or her better half leaves for the eternal abode.

Her character is that of Zohaib’s (Ali Ansari) loving wife.

Apart from the duo, the cast includes Javed Sheikh, Saba Faisal, Adeel Chaudhary, Shaista Lodhi, Mirza Zain Baig, Shazeal Shaukat, Sidra Niazi and Huma Nawab.

The serial, written by Rukhsana Nigar, is directed by Asad Jabal. It airs Monday to Thursday at 9PM PST on ARY Digital.

Comments