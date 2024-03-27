‘Just two of us’: Sana Javed celebrates birthday with husband Shoaib Malik

Actress Sana Javed celebrated her birthday with her husband and seasoned Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik in an intimate setting on Wednesday as she turned 31 this year on March 25.

The all-rounder married Sana Javed earlier this year following his divorce from his wife Sania Mirza. Following the marriage, the couple doesn’t miss a chance to express their love for each other on social media.

Taking to photo-sharing app Instagram, Sana Javed posted a couple of pictures from the intimate celebration flaunting her and Shoaib Malik’s chemistry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sana Shoaib Malik (@sanajaved.official)

In the adorable photos, the newly-wed couple can be seen standing next to each other against the backdrop of red and black balloons at a fancy restaurant.

One of the pictures from the collaborative post shows Shoaib affectionately feeding Sana with her birthday cake as she looks at him with all the love.

The other one has Sana sitting on the chair and looking at her phone while Shoaib stands behind her and holds her shoulders tenderly with his hands.

Captioning the post, Sana wrote, “Just the two of us. Thank you for the lovely birthday husband.” Soon after the post, the pictures went viral on social media and the fans flooded the comments section with their reactions.

Sana Javed was seen wearing a deep maroon ensemble, with dangled zircon earrings featuring silver and maroon crystals. Meanwhile, Shoaib Malik rocked a pair of Khaki pants with a dark grey button-down shirt.

Malik also wished a Happy Birthday to Sana a couple of days back by sharing some adorable pictures of them. In the pics, both of them can be seen posing for the camera while Sana lovingly holds his arm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shoaib Malik (@realshoaibmalik)

Shoaib Malik, who was previously married to the former badminton player Sania Mirza, tied the knot for the third time with Sana Javed on January 20, 2024.