Sana Javed shares adorable picture with Shoaib Malik

Actress Sana Javed’s heartwarming picture with cricketer husband Shoaib Malik is going viral during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024.

Sana Javed shared the picture of her with Shoaib Malik after Karachi Kings’ comfortable victory over Peshawar Zalmi at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday. The viral picture showed the couple in a jovial mood.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sana Shoaib Malik (@sanajaved.official)

The heartwarming picture has received over 200,000 likes from netizens.

Shoaib Malik put on an all-round performance as Karachi Kings triumphed over Peshawar Zalmi by seven wickets. He dismissed Saim Ayub for a duck on the first ball of the game.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karachi Kings (@karachikingsary)

The veteran cricketer went on to score run-a-ball 29.

It is pertinent to mention here that Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed took the internet by storm last month as they announced their marriage. The couple had shared a two-picture gallery from the intimate ceremony.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shoaib Malik (@realshoaibmalik)

Shoaib Malik was previously married to Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and shares five-year-old son Izhaan. Sana Javed, on the other hand, had tied the knot with prominent singer Umair Jaswal in 2020.

There had been speculations about the separation of respective couples for some months, but any individual ever made no confirmation.

