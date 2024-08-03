Sana Javed, Shoaib Malik’s pictures from Switzerland go viral!

A-list actor Sana Javed and her husband, cricketer Shoaib Malik, broke the internet with their latest pictures from Switzerland.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday evening, Sana Javed shared some stunning new photos of herself, with her husband Shoaib Malik, from their recent getaway to Switzerland.

The two-picture gallery, captioned simply with a white heart emoji, captured the actor-cricketer couple twinning in a white t-shirt and washed-out, blue denim combo, accessorised with sunglasses and a pair of comfy white shoes, as they posed amid the picturesque locations on a sunny day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sana Shoaib Malik (@sanajaved.official)

The ‘Sukoon’ actor added the location stamp of the European country and John Legend’s song ‘All of Me’ in her post.

The now-viral Insta post drew mixed responses from social users. While a number of them showered their love on the celebrity couple, some keyboard warriors continued to target the two with their mean comments.

Pertinent to note here that Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed took the internet by storm in January this year, when they announced their marriage, amid the separation rumours from their previous partners. Sharing a two-picture gallery from the intimate ceremony, the couple wrote, “Alhamdullilah ❤️ ‘And We created you in pairs’.”