Sanam Saeed steals the show with latest post

The latest pictures of prolific actress and model Sanam Saeed Mirza, who has proved her mettle in the showbiz industry with her contributions, are going viral on social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Sanam Saeed Mirza, wife of fellow actor Mohib Mirza, shared her latest pictures on the visual-sharing platform Instagram. It showed her dressed in a dashing kurta-shalwar suit.

She penned poetic verses as the caption. She wrote, “Jahan ulfat wahan main hun…Jahan main hun wahan tu hai.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanam Saeed Mirza (@sanammody)

Her stunning visuals have close to 8,000 likes. Instagrammers complimented her looks and pictures with heartwarming comments.

Sanam Saeed is one of the most followed celebrities on the social media platform with 893,000 followers. She updates her fans and admirers about her personal and professional happenings via captivating visuals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanam Saeed Mirza (@sanammody)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanam Saeed Mirza (@sanammody)

She has proved her mettle in the acting industry with her sublime performance in the dramas ‘Daam,’ ‘Shukk‘ and ‘Aakhri Station.‘

Earlier, she revealed her first crush was Bollywood actor Aamir Khan. The actor revealed that it was the ‘Taare Zameen Par‘ actor when he appeared in one of his projects ‘Dil‘.

The actress announced her marriage to her fellow actor Mohib Mirza in March of this year.

Related – ‘Sanam means beloved and Mohib means lover’: Mohib Mirza