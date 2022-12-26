Sania Mirza and Anam Mirza are true sister goals, picture go viral

Indian tennis player Sania Mirza and her sister Anam Mirza showed their sister love in a black and white Instagram picture that is going viral.

Sania Mirza, the wife of veteran Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik, shared the viral picture on the social media application. It showed them wearing black.

The tennis star was wearing an elegant necklace and earrings. Her sister had donned long earrings.

In the caption, Sania Mirza called Anam Mirza her pillar. Her clicks got thousands of likes from Instagram users.

The tennis celebrity is quite frequent with her social media postings and often shares interesting reels and beautiful pictures of her family.

Earlier, Sania Mirza and her sister Anam Mirza attended the crucial FIFA World Cup semi-finals at Lusail Stadium, Qatar, to witness the live action between Argentina and Croatia for the finals spot.

“What an amazing atmosphere and experience,” she wrote in the caption of the five-visual gallery from the match.

Moreover, a heartwarming picture of Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik’s wife and Indian tennis star Sania Mirza Malik with her son Izhaan and niece Dua went going viral.

It is pertinent to mention that Sania Mirza’s sister Anam Mirza welcomed her daugter Dua in August. The viral picture showed the tennis star and her son having a heartfelt moment with the baby.

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik tied the knot in April 2010 in Hyderabad followed by a Valima reception in Sialkot, Pakistan. They welcomed their first child, Izhaan Mirza Malik, in October 2019.

She hinted at bidding farewell to the sport due to citing fitness and personal reasons as an excuse.

