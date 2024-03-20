‘Ramadan week 1’: Sania Mirza drops new photos with son Izhaan

Indian tennis star and ex-wife of cricketer Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza posted a bunch of Ramadan pictures with her son Izhaan and others on Instagram.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday night, Sania Mirza updated 13 million of her followers on the social site with the first week’s photo dump of Ramadan 2024, from her Dubai home, including selfies with her son.

The nine-visuals gallery captioned with, “Ramadan. week 1 crew,” featured some loved-up mother-son moments, mirror selfies ft. eastern OOTDs, group selfies from the Iftar table, post-Iftar tea breaks as well as a short video of Ramadan-themed decor.

Thousands of her fans showered their love on the now-viral picture post in the form of likes and warm comments for the Indian athlete and her son.

Pertinent to note here that Sania Mirza was married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik since 2010 until her father Imran Mirza confirmed in January this year – after the latter announced his third marriage with actor Sana Javed – that his daughter had sought separation from her ex-husband through khula (the right of a Muslim woman to divorce her husband).

Malik and Mirza share a son, Izhaan, 5.

Fasting from people is also important: Sania Mirza