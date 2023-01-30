WATCH: Sania Mirza gets surprise party after Australian Open return

Picture and videos of Sania Mirza’s surprise party from family and friends after returning home from the Australian Open are going viral on Instagram.

Sania Mirza shared the viral picture and videos of the bash on her Instagram account. She looked surprised as her friends and family waited for her with cakes.

The athlete covered her mouth before a smile appeared on her face. Her son Izhaan Mirza Malik accompanied her to the surprise party.

Sania Mirza, considered India’s greatest female tennis player, had the opportunity to end her Grand Slam career by winning Australian Open mixed doubles contest for the second time.

It was not a fairytale ending as she and Rohan Bopanna lost the final to Brazilian pair Rafael Matos and Luisa Stefani 6-7 and 2-6.

She won Wimbledon and US Open women’s doubles titles in 2015 before winning the Australian Open in 2016. Moreover, she won Australian Open, French Open and US Open women’s mixed doubles titles in 2009, 2012 and 2014.

