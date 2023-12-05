Sania Mirza’s latest pictures go viral

The latest pictures of former India tennis star Sania Mirza are going viral on the social media application Instagram.

Sania Mirza, winner of six Grand Slam titles, shared her latest pictures on her account. The visuals showed her in a dashing western attire.

The 37-year-old’s latest Instagram post received over 60,000 likes from users. Instagrammers complimented the pictures and her looks with heartwarming comments.

Sania Mirza has a devoted fan base on Instagram with 12.4 million users. She updates her admirers by sharing pictures and videos of her personal and professional happenings.

Here are some of her captivating posts.

Considered by many as the country’s greatest female tennis player, the Indian athlete won Wimbledon and US Open women’s doubles titles in 2015 before winning the Australian Open in 2016.

Moreover, she won Australian Open, French Open and US Open women’s mixed doubles titles in 2009, 2012 and 2014.

Shoaib Malik tied the knot with Sania Mirza in April 2010. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy Izhaan, on October 30, 2018.

However, several news outlets had reported their marriage was over. The couple have not made an official comment about their current relationship.

