Sania Mirza stuns netizens with latest post

The latest picture of former India tennis player Sania Mirza is going viral on the social media application Instagram.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Sania Mirza, wife of former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik, shared the picture on her account. She posed for the image in a red dress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

Instagrammers praised her post with their likes.

Sania Mirza has a devoted fan base on Instagram with 12.4 million users. She updates her admirers by sharing pictures and videos of her personal and professional happenings.

Here are some of her captivating posts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

Shoaib Malik tied the knot with Sania Mirza in April 2010. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy Izhaan, on October 30, 2018.

However, several news outlets had reported their marriage was over. The couple have not made an official comment about their current relationship.

Related – Sania Mirza’s latest post has a message, but for whom?

Considered by many as the country’s greatest female tennis player, the Indian athlete won Wimbledon and US Open women’s doubles titles in 2015 before winning the Australian Open in 2016.

Moreover, she won Australian Open, French Open and US Open women’s mixed doubles titles in 2009, 2012 and 2014.