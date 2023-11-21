Sania Mirza’s latest pictures go viral

Former India tennis star Sania Mirza made news with her latest post on the visual-sharing social media application Instagram.

Sania Mirza, the wife of Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik, is considered one of India’s greatest tennis players. The 37-year-old had a stellar career as she became Wimbledon and US Open women’s doubles champions in 2015.

The Deccan-born tennis legend became Australian Open women’s doubles winner in 2016.

Sania Mirza has also won Australian Open, French Open and US Open women’s mixed doubles titles in 2009, 2012 and 2014.

Her remarkable tennis career earned her a huge fan base on social media. She has 12.4 million Instagram followers. The former athlete updates her fans by sharing pictures and videos of her personal and professional happenings.

She broke social media with her motivational post on the visual-sharing platform. She stated that a person should be the leader, not the follower.

“Become your own light,” she posted.

It is pertinent to mention Shoaib Malik Sania Mirza in April 2010. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy Izhaan, on October 30, 2018.

However, several news outlets had reported their marriage was over. The couple have not made an official comment about their current relationship.

