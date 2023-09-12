Sania Mirza flaunts elegance in latest post

Former India tennis player Sania Mirza, wife of ex Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik, continues to break social media as her latest pictures have been going viral on the visual-sharing application Instagram.

The six-time grand slam winner, who became a professional in 2003, posted elegant pictures on her Instagram account. The actress rocked a dashing yellow eastern wear.

She gave a motivational life advice to Instagrammers. She wrote, “When you can’t find the sunshine, be the sunshine.”

Her latest post caught the attention of British boxer of Pakistani origin Amir Khan’s former wife Faryal Makhdoom.

She termed Sania Mirza as a “gorgeous” woman.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

It is pertinent to mention that Sania Mirza continues to make headlines for her social media content. The former athlete has 12.2 million Instagram followers. She takes to the platform to share pictures and videos of her whereabouts, photoshoots and professional endeavours.

Here are several of her viral pictures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

Shoaib Malik tied the knot with Sania Mirza in April 2010. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy Izhaan, on October 30, 2018.

However, several news outlets had reported their marriage was over. The couple have not made an official comment about their current relationship.

Considered by many as the country’s greatest female tennis player, she won Wimbledon and US Open women’s doubles titles in 2015 before winning the Australian Open in 2016.

Moreover, she won Australian Open, French Open and US Open women’s mixed doubles titles in 2009, 2012 and 2014.