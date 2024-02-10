Sania Mirza’s latest post wins social media

The latest pictures of India tennis legend Sania Mirza is going viral on the social media application Instagram.

Sania Mirza took to her Instagram account to share her pictures with fellow India tennis player Rohan Bopanna. The viral pictures showed them in a jovial mood at an event.

Rohan Bopanna donned a three-piece suit whereas Sania Mirza wore a dashing orange Western dress. She congratulated him on winning Australian Open 2024 Men’s Doubles title with a heartwarming message as caption.

“If someone told the two kids that played the mixed doubles at the nationals 25 years ago that we’d both be number 1 in the world one day, we would have thought it was a joke and laughed like we are in the next pic 🤣” the caption read. “Congratulations Ro .. you did it 🤗”

The pair of Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden defeated Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori 7-6 and 7-5 in the final.

It is pertinent to mention that Sania Mirza is regarded as her country’s greatest women’s tennis player and has won six Grand Slam doubles titles.

It is pertinent to mention that Sania Mirza was married to Shoaib Malik since 2010. They share a five-year-old son Izhaan.

However, Imran Mirza confirmed to Indian news agencies that his daughter sought separation from her former husband Shoaib Malik through khula (the right of a Muslim woman to divorce her husband).

