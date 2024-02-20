Sania Mirza shares how her February is going…

The latest pictures of former India tennis player Sania Mirza are going viral on the visual sharing platform Instagram.

Sania Mirza, considered to be India’s greatest women’s tennis player, shared her latest pictures on her account. The former athlete updates fans and netizens about her February happenings via the 10-picture album.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

The viral pictures have over 112,000 likes from Instagrammers. Netizens praised the post with heartwarming comments.

It is pertinent to mention that Sania Mirza is active on social media. The former tennis star takes to the application to update fans about her personal and professional happenings.

Earlier, the pictures of her in an elegant Eastern attire are going viral on social media. Moreover, she swept netizens off their feet by sharing pictures of her in a pink top.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

Sania Mirza was married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik since 2010 till 2024. She sought separation from her ex-husband through khula (the right of a Muslim woman to divorce her husband). They share a five-year-old son Izhaan.

Shoaib Malik is married to prolific actress and model Sana Javed.

Related – ‘Marriage is hard, divorce is…’: Sania Mirza’s cryptic post grabs attention