Sarah Khan and daughter Alyana Falak’s cute video goes viral

Actor Sarah Khan went grocery shopping with her daughter Alyana Falak and its video is going viral on social media.

The viral video of Sarah Khan and Alyana Falak on Instagram saw the child sitting on the shopping cart which had few items. The heartwarming video earlier crossed the 1 million view-mark after its uploading on the visual-sharing platform.

Netizens showed their love towards the mother-daughter couple with their reactions. There were heartwarming comments on the video.

Sarah Khan and singer-husband Falak Shabbir just got engaged in July 2020. The video of the latter’s proposal made rounds on social media platforms.

She looked stunning in a red dress. The singer got down on one knee as onlookers gasped and proposed to the actor.

“Will you marry me,” he asked. She positively replied as people clapped and congratulated the pair.

They married in an intimate nikkah ceremony. The actor wore a striking pink dress and a gold ensemble. Shabbir, on the other hand, donned a white sherwani.

The power couple of the Pakistani media fraternity welcomed girl Alyana Falak in October of next year.

