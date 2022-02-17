Sarah Khan wins hearts with new family video

Sarah Khan shared a heartwarming video that sees husband Falak Shabir singing for her daughter Alyana Falak and it is viral.

The 26-second clip on the social media application Instagram sees the musician playing the guitar and singing in front of the toddler.

The video became a sensation on the picture and video-sharing portal. It has millions of views and likes with countless comments.

It is pertinent to mention that they have an active fan following on the social media platform Instagram. They share family photos for the fans. The visuals get millions of likes from the application's users.

It is pertinent to mention that they exchanged rings back in July 2020 and tied the knot in the same year. They were blessed with daughter Alyana in October last year.

The celebrities are active on social media platforms. They share family pictures and video clips, which get millions of views from the users.

