Watch: Sarfaraz Ahmed’s banter has netizens laughing

Pakistan cricketer Sarfaraz Ahmed made news for an interesting moment in the tour match against Prime Minister’s XI at Canberra’s Manuka Oval ahead of the Test series against hosts Australia.

Prime Minister’s XI were 367-4 at stumps on day three in reply to Pakistan’s first innings total of 391-9 declared. Matt Renshaw continued to impress as he struck a century.

Statement runs? Matthew Renshaw bats all day for the Prime Minister’s XI against Pakistan #PMXIvPAK Scorecard: https://t.co/32Msj2BAJV pic.twitter.com/KVDxwTQZFg — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 8, 2023

He was unbeaten at 136 with eight boundaries and a six to his name.

Cameron Bancroft, Marcus Harris, Cameron Green and captain Nathan McSweeney scored 53, 49, 46 and 40 respectively.

Khurram Shehzad, Faheem Ashraf, Abrar Ahmed and Imam-ul-Haq have taken a wicket each.

As much as the action was discussed on social media, a hilarious video of Sarfaraz Ahmed became a talking point during the proceedings.

When Khurram Shehzad bowled a bouncer to Matt Renshaw, Sarfaraz Ahmed hilariously told Saud Shakeel that the bowler remembered to bowl a short-length delivery after 45 overs in the day.

It is pertinent to mention that Sarfaraz Ahmed has made news on several occasions during the tour of Australia. Recently, his hilarious conversation with captain Shan Masood and Babar Azam had gone viral as well.

Yay Ghumnay ka plan pitch pr kr rahay , Bobby 😭😂#PAKvAUS | #BabarAzam pic.twitter.com/B1cqM61COY — Ying u (@yingu121) December 7, 2023

The three-match Test series commences on December 14 at Perth’s Optus Stadium. The second game is scheduled to be played on December 26 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The Sydney Cricket Ground will host the third Test on January 3.