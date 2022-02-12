QGvsIU: Sarfaraz Ahmed’s blistering knock leads Quetta Gladiators to victory

Quetta Gladiators’ captain Sarfaraz Ahmed is being praised on social media for his superb batting performance against Islamabad United in their PSL 7 match.

The former Pakistan captain made an unbeaten half-century which became crucial for the side to secure a much-needed win. He was hitting the bowlers to all parts of the ground.

His unbeaten knock won the hearts of the netizens. They heaped praise on the wicketkeeper-batter’s performance in their tweets.

Captain sarfaraz ❤️ — Jawad Ironic (@IronicJawad) February 12, 2022

Afridi, Akmal and Sarfaraz winning this game for Quetta. I don’t know how to feel — Ahmad (@ah_lilmad) February 12, 2022

Earlier, Quetta Gladiators’ all-rounder Shahid Afridi stole the show in the fixture with his two-wicket haul and a run out.

Islamabad United, being sent to bat first in the nail-biter in Lahore’s Gaddafi stadium, made put up 199-8 in their 20 overs. Alex Hales top-scored with the side with his 38-ball 62 with four boundaries and as many sixes to his name.

Faheem Ashraf made 55 from 28 after hitting five fours and four sixes.

Shahid Afridi and James Faulkner both took two wickets each.

Quetta Gladiators completed the run chase in 19.4 overs thanks to half-centuries by Jason Roy and Sarfaraz Ahmed. The opening batsman hit 10 boundaries and a six on his way to 27-ball 54. Sarfaraz Ahmed remained unbeaten at 50 from 32 deliveries with three boundaries to his name.

The wicketkeeper-batter was named player of the match for his performance.

His side is in the fourth position with six points on the points table. They have won three boundaries and as many games in the tournament.

