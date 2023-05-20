School principal faces bear, video goes viral

A video of a school principal’s encounter with a bear in the United States is going viral on the social media application Facebook.

The incident happened in Virginia state. The video, owned by James Marsh, showed the school principal opening the lid of a dumpster.

He dashed for safety just before the bear came out of it. A woman, who watching the scene from inside a building, closed the door to save herself.

Surprisingly, he was safe as the animal went in the opposite direction.

Netizens found humour in the situation and came up with witty comments.

A user called the school principal a lucky person, while another added the scholar had great moves. A third remarked, “I love how his work colleague closed the door not even allowing him to escape.”

People have crossed paths with bears in the past. Earlier, a video of a mountain climber narrowly escaping death after he came face-to-face with a black bear while climbing on a rock ledge.

The clip showed the man climbing when he suddenly came across the bear, who was thought to be defending her cub.

The footage recorded by the climber himself showed him attempting to climb down a rock ledge when the wild animal came out of nowhere and started attacking him.

The climber admitted he was invading the bear’s territory where the mother was trying to defend her cubs.