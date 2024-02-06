WATCH: Teacher enters school in inebriated state

A bizarre incident in India saw a school teacher getting suspended after a video of him in a drunken state went viral on social media.

India news website India.com reported that students of the Jamunia Government Primary School in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh recorded their teacher Rajendra Netam’s viral video. It showed him sitting on the stairs in an almost unconscious condition.

Rajendra Netam reportedly arrived at the premises in an inebriated condition. He could not stand and speak properly.

The pupils shared the video of the teacher on social media and submitted it to the education department. The officials suspended the teacher and launched an inquiry against him.

It is not the first time that Rajendra Netam has pulled such stunts at the school. Several reports, quoting locals, state that the teacher got flagged for the incidents, but the authorities did not take action against him.

They accused him of often coming to work in a drunken state and students quitting the school because of the teacher’s antics.

It is pertinent to mention that teachers frequently make news in India be it for their unruly behaviour or their strict attitude towards children.

Last year, a class eight student, Krishna Chauhan, died after being beaten by his teachers at Gwalior’s Fort View School over incomplete homework.

On July 12, Krishna Chauhan showed up at school with incomplete homework. Despite the family’s explicit instructions against physical punishment, Akbar Khan made the boy sit like a “human chicken,” while Sonu Shrivastav forcefully struck him with a stick, causing considerable pain.

The student collapsed on his way home, experiencing vomiting. He was admitted to a hospital, where he died during treatment.

A case has been registered against the teachers under IPC Section 304 and Juvenile Justice Act Section 75.

