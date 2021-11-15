Teenager dies after corporal punishment, teachers booked

LAHORE: Police have filed a first information report (FIR) against a number of teachers after their alleged corporal punishment led to the death of a teenage student in Lahore, reported ARY News.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of the victim’s father Wajid Hussain at Badami Bagh police station.

The complainant alleged that his 14-year-old son Hamza died after he was subjected to corporal punishment by his teachers in the Millat Park area.

He stated that he found his son in an unconscious state as teacher Mohammad Majid along with his colleagues kept beating him. Hamza was rushed to Mayo Hospital where he died two days later, Hussain added.

The police said the accused have fled the area and a hunt was launched to arrest them as soon as possible.

It is pertinent to mention here that the National Assembly has passed a bill prohibiting all kinds of corporal punishment at educational institutions.

The bill was moved by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Mehnaz Akbar Aziz. The bill was passed with a majority of votes as no one from the treasury benches opposed the bill.

